Seven more bodies found in Karachi

KARACHI: The number of mysterious deaths in Karachi has risen to 17 within one day span as rescue services found seven more bodies from different areas of the city on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, most of the individuals were believed to be drug addicts and died of extreme heatwave in the city. The ages of the deceased persons ranging from 35 to 60 years.

The rescue officials said that six bodies were found in Jama Cloth Market, Golimar, Super Highway, Gulistan-e-Johar, Federal B Area and Landhi, while a tortured body was found near Surjani Town’s Fatima Society.

The bodies were shifted to the relevant police stations and then to the morgue for further action. The identification process of the bodies is underway.

It is worth mentioning here that 10 dead bodies were found in different areas of Karachi on Sunday in mysterious circumstances.

The bodies were discovered in different locations, including KMC ground Lyari, Golimar, Jahangir Road, Landhi, Godam Chowrangi, Defense Phase 7, Orangi Town Sector 15, and Khamiso Goth.

The police officials initiated an urgent investigation to determine the cause of death and establish any potential connections between the incidents.