Seven of a family perish in Muzaffargarh house fire

MUZAFFARGARH: In a horrific incident, seven members of a family burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their house in Muzaffargarh’s Pir Jahaniah on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

The district emergency officer confirmed the death of seven people in the blaze.

Rescue sources relayed that all the deceased that included two women and four children belonged to the same family.

The victims included 65-year-old Mohammad Nawaz, 35-year-old Khurshid Mai, 19-year-old Fouzia Mai, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.

Rescue officials said the family members were sound asleep when the fire erupted. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained, they added.

Investigation is underway to determine how the fire started, the officials said.

