Seven people ‘dead’ as car plunges into canal in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Seven people including a folksinger Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal on Thursday.

Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place.

After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and took out the bodies and vehicle from the canal. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Earlier in August, last year, four members of a family had drowned in the water of a mountainous drain as they were trying to build an embankment to store water for their fields near Gajoji village.

Ghulam Rasool, his two daughters and daughter-in-law were building an embankment when their tractor fell into a seven-foot-deep ditch.

Ghulam Rasool, Jind Wadi Bibi, 14, Basheeran Bibi, 16, and Latifan Bibi, 20, drowned. A rescue team fished out the bodies and handed them over to the family.