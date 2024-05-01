Seven policemen injured in terrorist attack on Taunsa checkpost

At least seven policemen were injured when banned outfit terrorists stormed a police checkpost in Punjab’s Taunsa Sharif district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the terrorists attacked Jhangi checkpost which was foiled by a police team. This was the second attack on checkpoint in span of two months.

Around 20 terrorists armed with grenades, rocket launchers and laser-light guns attacked the checkpost,” he said.

The spox said the terrorists attacked from different directions taking advantage of the dark night, but beat a retreat as they ran out of ammunition.

He further said that terrorists wanted to capture the police checkpost and take the policemen deployed there captive.

After being informed about the terrorist assault, law enforcement agencies swiftly reached the spot and besieged the area.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation initiated to apprehend the terrorists.

The seven wounded policemen, including ASI Imran, constables Muhammad Amir, Asif Zain, Rehmatullah and Elite constables Tariq and Shahid Manzoor, were transported to the Taunsa Sharif THQ hospital for medical assistance.

In a statement, Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar commended the police party that fought the terrorists. He said the Punjab police would never let terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.

Condemning the attack, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured officials. She also praised the police for fighting the terrorists vigorously, saying that the nation was determined to eliminate terrorism.