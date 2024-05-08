Several arrested as lawyers, police clash outside LHC

LAHORE: Several lawyers arrested as clashes erupted between lawyers and police during a protest outside Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, lawyers in Lahore staged a protest outside the Lahore High Court against the transfer of civil courts to Model Town court however the protest turned violent when police tried to disperse the protesting lawyers.

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had ordered the relocation of courts, whereas the lawyers announced to protest against the move.

The protest started when lawyers were not allowed to enter the Chief Justice’s chamber. Police used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to control the protesters, resulting in several lawyers and police officials being injured in the clashes.

Several lawyers who were participating in the protest were also arrested, all doors of the Lahore High Court have been closed, and no one is being allowed to enter the high court.

This is a developing story…