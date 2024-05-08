33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Several arrested as lawyers, police clash outside LHC

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: Several lawyers arrested as clashes erupted between lawyers and police during a protest outside Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, lawyers in Lahore staged a protest outside the Lahore High Court against the transfer of civil courts to Model Town court however the protest turned violent when police tried to disperse the protesting lawyers.

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had ordered the relocation of courts, whereas the lawyers announced to protest against the move.

The protest started when lawyers were not allowed to enter the Chief Justice’s chamber. Police used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to control the protesters, resulting in several lawyers and police officials being injured in the clashes.

Several lawyers who were participating in the protest were also arrested, all doors of the Lahore High Court have been closed, and no one is being allowed to enter the high court.

 

 

This is a developing story…

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.