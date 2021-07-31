Covid lockdown: Several arrested in Karachi over pillion riding despite ban removal

KARACHI: Several people have been arrested in Karachi over violation of the pillion riding despite the Sindh government lifted ban today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Sindh police arrested several people and locked them up at the Airport police station of the metropolis.

Sindh government today announced to ease lockdown restrictions notified yesterday, lifting the pillion riding ban and allowing sectors that are fully vaccinated to operate.

Addressing a press conference, Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that it was owing to the decisions including the blocking of mobile SIMs taken by the Sindh government that had led to a manifold increase in the vaccination process.

“We are also lifting a ban on pillion riding,” Murtaza Wahab said and added that restaurants, bakeries, and milk shops are also exempted from following restricted timings.