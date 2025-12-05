Several countries withdraw from Eurovision 2026 amidst controversy

European public broadcasters confirmed their withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

In a latest development, several European public broadcasters have confirmed they will withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after Israel was permitted to participate. This marked a significant political conflict within an event, traditionally framed as a celebration of music.

Broadcasters in Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia announced their decisions following a meeting of the European Broadcasting Union in Geneva.

They were concerned about Israel’s conduct in the Gaza crisis and its alleged influence on the previous contest voting were discussed.

The delegates appointed stricter voting rules aimed at addressing claims that Israel has manipulated support for its contestants, though no broadcaster was excluded.

The two-year development of genocide in Gaza has prompted tighter restrictions on political displays at the venues.

More withdrawals are predicted amid heightened tensions as the contest’s 70th anniversary in Vienna approaches. Iceland’s broadcaster is due to meet next week to review its own position.

Broadcasters that chose to withdraw cited humanitarian concerns, the deaths of journalists in Gaza and Israel’s restrictions on international media access.

Ireland’s RTÉ said participation was “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” while Spain’s RTVE argued that Israel’s use of the contest for political purposes had undermined its neutrality. AVROTROS in the Netherlands said Israel’s inclusion was incompatible with its responsibilities as a public broadcaster.

Israel’s broadcaster KAN rejected allegations of prohibited campaigning, noting that Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael placed second at the 2025 contest in Basel.

Support for Israel’s participation came from Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The withdrawals could affect audience numbers and finances, particularly as several returning countries prepare for the 2026 event.