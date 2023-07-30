35 killed, 200 injured in blast at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur

BAJAUR: At least 35 killed and 200 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting Rescue 1122.

At least 35 persons were killed and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention.

Rescue teams and police contingents rushed to the scene and started shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

It was learnt that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention on Shanday Morr near NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordonned off the area.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) confirmed that 35 persons were killed in a powerful bomb blast near NADRA office on Shanday Morr in a JUI-F workers convention.

Nearly 150 wounded persons including several in critical condition were shifted to the nearby hospital, he added.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali also confirmed the 30 deaths in the bomb explosion.

JUI-F central leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that he was also going to attend the workers convention but he did not join the public event due to his busy schedule. While condemning the bombing incident, Hafiz Hamdullah said that it is terrorism and chaos.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the bomb explosion and demanded the prime minister and caretaker KP chief minister to conduct a high-level inquiry.

He prayed for eternal rest for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured workers. He appealed to the JUI-F workers to stay peaceful and immediate reach the hospital to donate blood for the injured persons.

He also demanded the federal and provincial government to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.

Several politicians strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the bomb explosion at JUI-F workers convention and expressed condolences to the affected families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

He demanded the federal and KP governments to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice. He urged that the masterminds behind the terrorist attacks should be eliminated.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast and urged to clear all parts of the country from nurseries of the terrorists like Swat.