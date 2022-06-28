Several injured as police, protestors clash at Mauripur Road

KARACHI: Several people, including policemen, received injuries when police clashed with protesting residents of Lyari near the Mauripur road, who took to the streets against prolonged power loadshedding, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the demonstrators – who have been protesting since last night, blocked the Mauripur Road for traffic. The protesters hurled stones at the police and the cops retaliated with tear gas and baton charge.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested several protesters after the failure of talks between the two sides. During the clash, four people, including policemen, sustained injuries.

In a statement, the police said the cops received injuries after protestors pelted stones, while the injured policemen have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Sources told ARY News that the district administration brokered an agreement between the protesters and K-Electric and the power supply company has agreed to issue a schedule for load-shedding in the related areas.

However, a group of provoked demonstrators did not leave the protest spot even though another group dispersed peacefully.

The protest had created an immense traffic load near the Jinnah Bridge and MT Khan Road. The demonstrators have also blocked the Lyari Expressway for traffic at Garden Interchange to Mauripur Road.

The protests

Citizens took to the streets to protest against unscheduled and prolonged load-shedding in different areas of Karachi.

Several areas are facing worst power outages including Lyari, Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and other localities.

Earlier, electricity consumers of Hijrat Colony and Sultanabad blocked PIDC bridge and MT Khan Road to protest against the prolonged load-shedding.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and K-electric, the sole power provider of the metropolis.

Comments