Several inmates escape in Chaman prison break

CHAMAN: Several inmates escaped the prison in Balochistan’s Chaman after overpowering guards when they were allowed out of cells for Fajr prayers in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident unfolded as the inmates of barrack No. 4 were being led out for prayers. Seizing a moment of opportunity, the prisoners launched a sudden and coordinated attack on the prison guards, overpowering them and taking control of the situation.

Sources within the prison reported that many of the prisoners involved in serious criminal cases, including murder and other heinous crimes, had been housed in barrack No. 4.

The prison authorities revealed that one inmate was killed in the ensuing retaliatory gunfire by the police. Two others sustained injuries during the clash and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive search operation was launched in the vicinity of the prison to apprehend the escaped prisoners.