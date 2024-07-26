Several JI workers arrested amid D-Chowk sit-in call

ISLAMABAD: Several supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have been arrested in different parts of the country as the police initiated a crackdown against the party amid a sit-n at D-Chowk , ARY News reported.

In Islamabad, several JI workers who were reaching D-Chowk to stage a sit-in were held and shifted to an unknown place in prisoners vans. The administration and police also sealed all the routes leading to D-Chowk as the JI announced to stage a sit-in there against inflation and high electricity bills.

The JI announced a protest against the hike in power tariffs, inflated electricity bills and other burning issues. Islamabad police confirmed that 13 JI workers were arrested from Express Chowk.

The police also closed the Faizabad interchange connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad by placing heavy barriers. Along with the placement of containers at the capital city’s access points, significant roads and intersections now only permit one lane of traffic. Residents are experiencing severe inconvenience with traffic jams and long queues of vehicles.

‘500 workers arrested’

JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif claimed that their 500 workers who were heading to Islamabad have been arrested, terming it the ‘worst example of police terrorism’.

In a statement, Qaiser Sharif said that police raided the homes of office-bearers and workers, ‘desecrating’ the ones’ privacy by making videos of homes.

He said that police arrested even the guests from workers’ homes at various locations, saying that around 500 workers have been arrested by police.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Ameer, in his video message, directed his workers to stage a sit-in wherever they are stopped by the administration. He said that caravans have left for the sit-in at D-Chowk with ‘great enthusiasm’.

“We are peaceful people and want to remain peaceful. Wherever there is an obstacle, the workers should hold a sit-in. We will turn one sit-in into many sit-ins,” the JI chief said.

Section-144 in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.