Several Karachi areas face gas load shedding in morning

KARACHI: Several areas of the metropolis faced gas load shedding in the morning that forced people and children to leave homes without breakfasts, ARY News reported on Monday.

North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, UP Morr, Saddar, Lyari, Garden, Kharadar, Kemari, Mehmoodabad and other areas faced gas load shedding in the morning,

The shutdown of gas to domestic consumers for hours, has become a routine in Lyari, Keamari, Korangi, Liaquatabad and other city areas, forcing people to buy food from eateries to feed family members.

The consumers of the aforesaid areas complained that no prior intimation was provided by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) about the closure of the gas supply.

Meanwhile, the SSGC administration has said that the demand of gas has increased due to the activation of a number of gas geysers in the region.

The gas supply-demand has increased after the arrival of winter in Balochistan, the announcement made by the SSGC read.

It further said that the SSGC is trying its best to manage the gas pressure as the provision of gas to the domestic and industries remain the top priority.

