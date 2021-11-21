Several Karachi localities experience gas load shedding

KARACHI: Domestic consumers at several parts of the metropolis experiencing hours-long gas load shedding, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi’s Baldia Town, New Karachi, FB Area facing hardships owing to as long as nine hours gas load shedding daily.

The shutdown of gas to domestic consumers for hours, has become a routine in Lyari, Keamari, Korangi, Liaquatabad and other city areas, forcing people to buy food from eateries to feed family members.

The domestic consumers suffering shortages as temperatures going down amid a major gas shortfall in the country during the winter season.

Residents of Lyari, Saddar, Kharadar, Keamari, Manzoor Colony, and several other areas complaining that the gas pressure was extremely low or even no gas supply.

The people have no other option but to use gas cylinders which are adding to their household expenses.

Recently the gas utility had refuted a gas load shedding schedule, viral on the social media, and clarified that “If there is any curtailment announcement, it will be from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).”

