Several PIA flights cancelled as PSO halts fuel supply

ISLAMABAD: Several flights of Pakistan International Airport (PIA) were cancelled as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) once again suspended fuel supply to national carrier over unpaid dues, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, almost 20 PIA domestic and international were cancelled or faced delays due to the suspension of fuel supply.

Sources told ARY News that PSO suspended fuel supply to national carrier due to non-payment of dues.

PIA flights which were cancelled are: Karachi to Lahore (PK 306), Karachi to Peshawar (PK 350), Karachi to Gwadar, Karachi to Islamabad (PK 370), Karachi to Quetta (PK 310), Karachi to Bahawalpur (PK 588) and Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, an international flight – Karachi to Dubai (PK 215) – has been delayed.

This is not the first time PSO has halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Sources told ARY News that PK-309 faced an hours-long delay due to the halt of fuel supply by the PSO due to non-payment of dues. Later, the PIA CEO contacted the PSO MD to negotiate the matter.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed that the flight would depart for Karachi after refuelling. It added that the airline paid overall Rs480 million to the PSO in terms of fuel dues.

Sources said that the PSO management took such steps for the flights with prominent personalities onboard. Many government personalities, senior officers and businesspersons were present in the aircraft.

It was learnt that the PIA has Rs1 billion dues of PSO.