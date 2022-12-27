Several PTI, PML-Q MPAs contact Opp ahead of trust vote

LAHORE: Several MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have contacted opposition – PML-N and PPP – ahead of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

A well-placed source in the Opp camp has told ARY News that 11 Punjab MPAs have contacted the opposition alliance in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the trust vote session.

11 ruling MPAs will skip CM Pervaiz Elahi’s trust vote session, they claimed.

Earlier, it emerged that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

All the members should make sure of their presence in parliamentary meeting and members who are abroad, are told to return to Pakistan.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

