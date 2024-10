ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen attacked jail vans on Sangjani Toll Plaza, freeing multiple prisoners belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) facing terrorism charges, ARY News reported.

According to details, the attackers also shattered windows of two vans carrying over 150 prisoners mostly from Attock Jail, the police confirmed.

The law enforcers added that several high-profile PTI prisoners managed to escape.

More to follow…