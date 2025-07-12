Several PTI workers arrested as CM Gandapur’s convoy reaches Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab police have taken several of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) workers into custody on Saturday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur led convoy reached Lahore to express solidarity with suspended Punjab Assembly MPAs, ARY News reported.

A group of PTI workers, led by party ticket-holder Yasir Gillani, had gathered at Shahdara Chowk to welcome CM Gandapur’s convoy. However, a heavy police contingent dispersed the crowd and detained several workers, including Yasir Gillani.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders proceeded to the Raiwind farmhouse, where a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group is scheduled to take place. The meeting will be attended by the party’s central leadership, along with MNAs and MPAs from Punjab and KP.

The agenda includes formulating a political strategy and planning the next phase of PTI’s protest movement against the government.

It is important to note here that on June 27, 2025, the opposition MPAs allegedly caused disruption and damaged property during a Punjab Assembly session. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended the membership of these 26 SIC lawmakers.

Later on June 28, the speaker announced his decision to refer the matter to the ECP for the disqualification of the suspended members.

The members suspended by the speaker included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanvir Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kalimullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmed Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair, Ijaz Shafi, Saima Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmed, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Mir and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar.