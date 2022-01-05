Several vehicles stranded near Pak-Iran border in heavy rainfall

TURBAT: A large number of oil carrying vehicles have been stranded in Balochistan during heavy rainfall in the area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Over 1000 oil carrying vehicles have been stranded in Abdoi, near the Pakistan Iran border during rainfall.

People in these vehicles facing hardships due to freezing cold weather, according to a report. In a video message, people stranded with their vehicles in the area, have pleaded to the Chief Minister of Balochistan and district authorities to extend helping hand to them.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas have received heavy rainfall.

Rainwater entered in houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar. Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara also received heavy rainfall.

Rainwater entered in populated areas in Turbat disrupting land link of the region with other parts.

Provincial fisheries department had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!