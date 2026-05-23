Severe hot and dry weather prevails in Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Most of the areas of the country experiencing hot and dry weather as the plains of Sindh and Balochistan bearing the brunt of an unforgiving hot weather.

Temperatures in Dadu and Sibi could soar to 45 Celsius, Nawabshah and Mithi 44 C and Turbat and Jacobabad 43 Celsius on Saturday (today).

The NDMA has issued rain alert from May 26 to 31. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltista and Azad Kashmir likely to receive rain with thunderstorm during the forecast period.

The rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan including Karachi and Quetta is expected on May 30 and 31.

The rain is also expected in Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin on May 30 and 31.

The rainfall is expected in capital city of Islamabad and various districts of Punjab with thunder and hailstorms.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier warned that moderate to severe heatwave conditions are expected in most parts of the country during the Eid ul Adha holidays from May 25 to May 31 due to the formation of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, the weather system is likely to develop on May 25 and intensify further from May 26, leading to a marked rise in temperatures in several regions.