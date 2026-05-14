Severe hot weather persists in Sindh, mercury soars to 45 Celsius

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast extremely hot weather in several cities of Sindh as temperatures could soar to 45 Celsius on Thursday in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad while 44 Celsius in Khairpur district.

Karachi is experiencing hot and humid weather as maximum temperature in city could be recorded at 36 Celsius in the port city.

A hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas with extremely hot weather in various parts of Sindh.

The doctors have advised citizens to observe caution in extremely hot conditions and avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak heat hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water and beverages.

The extreme heat claimed 14 lives in Karachi in early days of May.

The rainfall in Lahore has provided much needed relief from the hot weather and the city has partly cloudy weather today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in southern Punjab, northern Baluchistan and some parts of Kashmir, with strong winds and thunderstorm.