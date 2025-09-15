Sewerage water spread disrupts traffic flow on Karachi's University road after overflow of nullah

Karachi: Sewerage water from a rain stream spread on the University road after the stream overflowed on Monday night.

The sewerage water brought a complete disruption in the traffic flow at the peak timing of the day on the road where people have been already facing disturbance owing to the construction work of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

After a week, the city could not be relieved from the effects of the last week heavy rains which lashed Monday and Tuesday throughout the day.

During the rainy days, mostly all the roads across the metropolis submerged in the rainwater while the two main rain streams of the city Lyari and Malir reached their peak even for a time being they stopped taking rainwater in it and reversed it.

People suffered the most as they stuck on the roads for several hours owing to submersion of all main arteries and thoroughfares in the water from heavy downpours.

The rain claimed eight lives while over 300 people were relocated to safety after heavy monsoon showers swelled the Malir and Lyari rivers.

The road linking Superhighway to Thado Dam was inundated, with water gushing into a stream and people gathered near the spot.

In Saadi Town, joint efforts by Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army resulted in the rescue of scores of people.

The large-scale rescue and relief operations were continued during the rains and rising water in the rivers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the active rescue operations being carried out by Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army and Rangers in Karachi.

The premier also expressed sorrow over the drowning of citizens in the Gadap stream.