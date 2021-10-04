Police swing into action after videos of sexual assault at DG Khan academy surface   

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in sexual assault of girls at a private educational academy in Dera Ghazi Khan after the videos of the alleged assault went viral, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of DG Khan Faisal Rana said that they had arrested one of the suspects involved in the horrific incident while three people have so far been identified for their alleged role in it.

The suspect arrested in the case has been identified as Javed, who according to police was running the academy from 2012.

“We have identified the suspects and the members of the entire network will be apprehended soon,” the District Police Officer (DPO) also said while speaking to ARY NEWS after the videos of the sexual assault went viral.

Sharing details of the initial probe, he said that the police had identified three portions in the academy where sexual assault of the girls was allegedly filmed using hidden cameras.

“The arrested suspect used to blackmail the girls through the secretly filmed videos,” the DPO said adding that they were conducting a forensic analysis on the videos to verify their authenticity.

