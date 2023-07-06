Sexual assault in Karachi: CM Murad orders to arrest culprit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the chief minister had taken notice of the matter and ordered the police to arrest the culprit involved in the ghastly incident immediately.

Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said that the department took notice of the incident following a viral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet.

Police said that the teams will trace and arrest the culprit soon.

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts.

Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.