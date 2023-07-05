30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sexual assault in Karachi: Police swing into action to arrest culprit

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: After a video went viral on social media, Karachi police swung into action to arrest culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said that the department took notice of the incident following a viral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet.

Sexual assault in Karachi: Police swing into action to arrest culprit

Police said that the teams will trace and arrest the culprit soon.

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Sexual assault in Karachi: Police swing into action to arrest culprit

The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts.

Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.