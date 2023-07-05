Sexual assault in Karachi: Police swing into action to arrest culprit

KARACHI: After a video went viral on social media, Karachi police swung into action to arrest culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said that the department took notice of the incident following a viral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet.

Police said that the teams will trace and arrest the culprit soon.

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts.

Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.