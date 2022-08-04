Sexual harassment by VC: Allegation of PPP MPA turns out wrong

KARACHI: The allegation of sexual harassment levelled by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Singhar against a vice-chancellor (VC) has turned out to be wrong, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PPP MPA Shazia Singhar had levelled allegations against Benazir University’s Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Akhtar Baloch that he subjected her to sexual harassment.

A thorough probe was launched over Singhar’s allegations by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell. The FIA cyber crime cell has sent its probe report to the inquiry committee of the Sindh government.

The FIA stated in its report that they found no evidence of harassment content from the mobile data and turned down Singhar’s allegation against Dr Akthar Baloch.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had sent the accused VC on forced vacations following the sexual harassment allegations of MPA Singhar.

