SFA seals eatery in Karachi over unhygienic conditions

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) sealed a famous restaurant in Karachi over unhygienic conditions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a famous restaurant in Karachi’s North Nazimabad over complaints and sealed it after finding the food being served to the customers ‘unhygienic’.

During the authority’s raid, the restaurant named Gul Shinwari was found in poor cleaning condition and without a drainage system۔

A Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team sealed Gul Shinwari restaurant after finding unhygienic food conditions in its kitchen and flouting hygiene standards and using meat unfit for human consumption.

Authorities have revealed that the Sindh Food Authority has also issued three warning notices to the eatery before the proceedings۔

According to the Sindh Food Authority, the license of the Gul Shunari restaurant has been revoked and fined for more than Rs1 million۔