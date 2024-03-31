SFD to fund two Hydro Power Projects in Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR: A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the Green Energy Drive and signed agreements for funding two Hydro Power Projects in the area.

The delegation of Saudi Fund for Development was headed by the SFD’s CEO, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshid. These projects include Shounter Hydro Project and Jagran-4 Hydro Project.

The Shounter hydro project will generate 48 megawatts of electricity at a cost of 66 million dollars while the Jagran-4 hydro project will be completed at a cost of 41 million dollars and will generate 22 MW of electricity.

These two projects will add 70 megawatts to the national grid in hydropower generation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Special Investment Facilitation Council played a key role in the execution of these agreements.