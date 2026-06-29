SFJ alleges Indian intelligence role in Karachi attack, pays tribute to Pakistani rangers

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Pro-Khalistan advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has alleged that India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was behind the recent attack in Karachi, claiming the incident was part of what it described as a broader campaign to destabilize Pakistan.

In a statement, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun paid tribute to the Pakistani Rangers for their response to the attack and accused India’s intelligence establishment of orchestrating cross-border operations.

“The evidence from the Karachi attack leads directly to India’s R&AW agency, once again demonstrating that Modi’s India is running a campaign of terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan,” Pannun said.

He further claimed that Pakistan faces what he described as an “existential threat” from the Indian government, citing statements attributed to Indian leaders advocating cross-border military action.

“Pakistan faces an existential threat from Modi’s India, which openly declares, ‘We will enter your homes and strike,'” Pannun stated.

Pannun also warned that continued violence would have wider consequences, saying, “This is a reminder to Modi that violence breeds violence.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a series of security incidents and mutual accusations of cross-border involvement in militant activities.

New Delhi has consistently denied allegations of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, while India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting militant groups operating across the border—claims Islamabad has rejected.

Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation into the Karachi attack but have not publicly released findings identifying those responsible. Indian officials have not commented on SFJ’s latest allegations.

SFJ is a pro-Khalistan organization that advocates for an independent Sikh homeland.