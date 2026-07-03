WASHINGTON D.C: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan advocacy group, has praised Pakistan’s decision to repair damage to a 125-year-old Sikh gurdwara, while accusing India of attempting to undermine Pakistan’s record on protecting Sikh religious sites.

The statement came after Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that damage to the historic Gurdwara Sahib was caused by an individual rather than a mob or state authorities and that restoration work would be carried out by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Andrabi said the incident did not reflect state policy and confirmed that the ETPB would oversee repairs to the historic shrine.

“The 125-year-old Gurdwara was not damaged by a mob or through state action, but by an individual. Repairs will be undertaken by the Evacuee Trust Property Board,” Andrabi said.

In a statement, SFJ welcomed Pakistan’s response, saying the government’s commitment to restoring the site demonstrated its support for preserving Sikh religious heritage.

The group also rejected what it described as India’s efforts to portray Sikh places of worship in Pakistan as unsafe, arguing that New Delhi should instead address its own record on the treatment of Sikh religious sites.

SFJ alleged that several historic gurdwaras in India, including Guru Nanak Sahib, Mangu Matha, Dongmar Sahib and Gyan Godri Sahib in Haridwar, have been demolished or neglected under successive governments.

The organization also referred to the July 4, 1955, police action at Sri Darbar Sahib, claiming it reflected a longstanding pattern of state intervention in Sikh religious affairs.

SFJ’s legal adviser, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, also made remarks linking the dispute over religious sites to the group’s campaign for an independent Khalistan.

Among other comments, he said that if Khalistan were established, the Babri Masjid would be rebuilt. The statement reflects the organization’s political position and has not drawn an official response from Indian authorities.