SFJ nominates Pakistan army chief, US vice president for 2027 Nobel Peace Prize

The US-based Sikh advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has nominated Pakistan’s army chief and the US vice president for the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize, citing their roles in facilitating a reported ceasefire between the United States and Iran during a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“Sikhs for Justice” (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan advocacy organization, said it submitted its nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee recommending Syed Asim Munir and JD Vance for the prestigious award.

The group said the nomination is based on what it described as their role in helping secure a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran following escalating hostilities linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. SFJ claimed the intervention came at a critical moment when further escalation risked broader regional and global consequences.

According to the organization, Munir, acting through Pakistan’s military and diplomatic channels, played a central role in facilitating communication between U.S. and Iranian officials, contributing to de-escalation efforts.

“What the United Nations was unable to secure in time was achieved by Field Marshal Asim Munir through direct diplomatic intervention,” said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel for SFJ.

Pannun added that Munir would be remembered as a “Savior of Peace” for helping de-escalate the U.S.-Iran conflict.

SFJ also credited Vance with participating as a key decision-maker within the U.S. administration, supporting a shift from potential military escalation to a negotiated pause and continued diplomatic engagement.

The nomination cites several factors, including the prevention of a large-scale armed conflict, containment of regional instability, and contributions to global security and energy stability.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination process allows qualified individuals and organizations to submit candidates, but the committee does not publicly confirm nominees.

SFJ also urged Pakistan and the United States to apply similar diplomatic efforts to other conflicts, including tensions involving pro-Khalistan activists and India. Pannun alleged that conditions in India’s Punjab region remain volatile, accusing the government of using repressive measures against Sikh activists — claims that Indian authorities have previously denied.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2027 will be awarded in Oslo, Norway, following a review process conducted by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.