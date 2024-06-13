Karan Johar moves high court against use of his name in film’s title

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has taken legal action against the makers of the upcoming film ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’, for the unauthorized use of his name in the title.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Karan Johar approached the Bombay High Court against the filmmakers of ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’, including writer-director Bablu Singh as well as producer India Pride Advisory and Sanjay Singh.

According to the details, the ‘Student of The Year’ director sought a plea for an immediate prohibition of the release, slated for June 14. The interim application seeks suspension of the title during the ongoing litigation.

The filmmaker declared that he has no affiliation with the upcoming film and maintained that the makers are unlawfully exploiting his name without authorization.

The plea claims that the movie capitalizes on his name and exploits his brand, reputation, image and goodwill, with the distribution of promotional assets such as the trailer and the posters, visibly carrying his name, in the title.

Johar cited that the movie, with his name in the title, has breached his right to privacy, right to publicity, and personality rights.

Although the full name of the director is not mentioned in the title together, it implicitly refers to Johar in the movie title.