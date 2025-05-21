Shabbir Jan calls daughter Yashmeera his lucky charm

Veteran TV actor Shabbir Jan termed his younger daughter Yashmeera his lucky charm as he discussed how the celebrity kid brought good luck to the family.

In his latest outing, on a private news channel’s morning show, senior actor Shabbir Jan, who is blessed to be a father of three daughters, two elder ones from his first wife, and a younger daughter, Yashmeera, from his second marriage to fellow actor Fareeda Shabbir, credited the ‘Ghair’ actor for bringing good luck to the family.

“I have two elder daughters as well. I would not say that they were unlucky for me, but somehow my life changed, both financially and career-wise, when my youngest one, Yashmeera, was born 20 years ago,” said the ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ actor.

It is pertinent to note here that Yashmeera Jan, the younger daughter of celebrity couple Shabbir and Fareeda Jan, who made her acting debut a couple of years ago and featured in superhit serials including ‘Khudsar’ and ‘Ghair’, bid farewell to the showbiz industry last year, in order to focus on her marital life.

She married Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir, a physician by profession and a fitness fanatic, in an intimate nikkah ceremony last June.

