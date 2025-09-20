Karachi: Serial child rapist pleads guilty in court

KARACHI: Shabbir Tanoli, accused of sexually assaulting over 100 children, on Saturday pleaded guilty before a judicial magistrate in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Shabbir Tanoli, a juice vendor, was arrested on September 11 from Qayyumabad area following multiple complaints from local residents.

Police presented Shabbir Tanoli before the Judicial Magistrate South, following the completion of his physical remand. In a statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he confessed to the charges.

Police said that Tanoli had been sexually assaulting boys and girls since 2016, and had recorded videos of his crimes on his mobile phone. Investigators recovered more than 100 explicit videos involving minors from his phone.

During an identification parade held in court, several victims recorded their testimonies and identified Shabbir Tanoli. The judicial magistrate subsequently sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Tanoli’s arrest came after mounting complaints from the local community and the case sparked widespread outrage on social media.