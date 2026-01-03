Shadab Jakati: Viral '10 Rupee Biscuit' Influencer runs into controversy

MEERUT: A social media content creator Iram has been accused by her husband Khurshid, a resident of Meerut, of staying away from home for extended periods while collaborating with Instagram influencer Shadab Jakati.

Khurshid has alleged that when he questions her frequent absences, both Iram and Jakati threaten him with harm. These claims are yet to be verified independently.

A video circulating widely on social media, shows Iram and Shadab Jakati seated together inside a vehicle, recording a reel and engaging in a light-hearted conversation.

The post quotes Khurshid’s alleged complaint, claiming that his wife spends several days away from home with the influencer and that he faces threats when he objects.

The visuals have triggered widespread discussion online, though the context and location of the clip remain unverified.

In the same video, Iram is heard responding to the allegations, stating that her association with Shadab Jakati is purely professional.

She says the content collaborations provide financial support for her family.

“I get paid for the work I do with Shadab Jakati. This is how I take care of my children and run my household,” she says in the clip.

As of now, no formal police complaint has been registered by either party. Authorities have not issued any official statement, and there is no confirmation of an investigation or legal action at this stage.

On the other hand, later her husband Khursheed withdrew allegations against Shadab Jakati.