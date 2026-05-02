MEERUT: YouTuber Shadab Jakati has been booked for allegedly causing a traffic jam after organizing an unauthorized roadshow in Meerut, Indian media reported.

Jakati, known for his viral catchphrase “10 rupees ka biscuit kitne ka hai ji” (How much is a 10-rupee biscuit?), recently inaugurated his jewelry shop, Jakati Jewellers, in the Hapur Adda area of the city.

According to reports, he held a roadshow to mark the opening without obtaining official permission, drawing a large crowd and disrupting traffic. Several influencers, including Neha Singh, sister of cricketer Rinku Singh, attended the event.

Police reached the scene, halted the roadshow, and dispersed the crowd. A case was subsequently registered against Jakati.

Shadab Jakati, a resident of Meerut’s Inchauli area, previously worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia before gaining popularity on social media. His viral biscuit video has garnered millions of views, with celebrities such as Badshah and cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh recreating the clip.

Past controversy

Jakati has also faced controversy in the past. In one instance, a video featuring him and a young girl drew criticism for inappropriate remarks. Following a complaint by BJP leader Rahul Thakur, an FIR was registered, and Jakati was arrested on November 27, 2025.

He was later released on bail and stated that he had done nothing wrong, though the video was removed after public backlash.