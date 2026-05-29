Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has strongly criticised the selection of Shadab Khan in Pakistan’s One Day International (ODI) squad, terming it inconsistent with merit-based selection and pointing to alleged favoritism in team decisions.

Speaking on a program aired by ARY News, Basit Ali said Pakistan cricket continues to suffer due to weak structural foundations and a flawed domestic pipeline. He stressed that Under-19 cricket should be the true development base, arguing that Pakistan’s system lacks a proper long-format youth structure compared to other cricketing nations.

He further criticised domestic cricket management, claiming that decision-makers are exceeding their role by involving themselves in player selection and fitness judgments, which he believes is harming the overall standard of the game.

Basit Ali also alleged that national-level selections are influenced by “personal preferences” rather than performance. He said deserving players are being ignored while others are repeatedly selected without consistent domestic justification.

Referring to recent ODI squad changes, he questioned the omission of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and the inclusion of Shadab Khan, stating that the all-rounder had not played ODI cricket for an extended period and was recalled primarily on the basis of Pakistan Super League performances.

His remarks were particularly notable as they were made in the presence of former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who is also Shadab Khan’s father-in-law, adding further attention to the discussion around Pakistan’s selection policies.