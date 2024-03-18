Shadab Khan reacts to fans taunting Imad Wasim with ‘Babar Babar’ chants

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan expressed disappointment over the way his teammate Imad Wasim was treated by the fans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Eliminator clash between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi

The National Bank Stadium witnessed an unsettling moment as crowd directed taunts towards Imad Wasim. The chants of ‘Babar Babar’ reverberated through the stadium.

The chants echoed every time Imad was fielding near the boundary line.

Shabad spoke up in favour of Imad in post-match conference, saying: “I haven’t had such a conversation with Maddy bhai, but if such a thing were to happen to me, it would be saddening because playing and performing for Pakistan for such a long time, and then crowd doing such things makes you feel like, ‘I’ve played for this country, I’ve won matches and our people treat us like this,’ so it does feel bad,” said Shadab.