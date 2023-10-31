PCB shares update on Shadab Khan’s health

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an update on all-rounder Shadab Khan’s health before Pakistan and Bangladesh encounter at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Shadab Khan suffered a concussion in Pakistan’s match vs South Africa forcing Pakistan to go for a concussion substitute and Usama Mir was inducted into Pakistan’s playing eleven.

“After a thorough assessment, the medical panel had no choice but to rule him out of the match against Bangladesh. Every precaution is being taken, keeping in mind his health and wellbeing. He will continue to be assessed,” the PCB media release said.

This was Shadab’s third concussion since September last year. He had a collision with his Sussex teammate while fielding in the Vitality T20 Blast in May this year and previously during Asia Cup final last year in Dubai, when his head crashed into Asif Ali’s elbow while fielding.

Pakistan cricket team is today playing against Bangladesh in Match 31 of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

This is a must-win match for Pakistan to keep its semi-final hopes alive in World Cup.