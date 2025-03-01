Shadab Khan, Salman Agha frontrunners for Pakistan captaincy

Allrounder Salman Agha and Shadab Khan have become the frontrunners for Pakistan captaincy in the upcoming New Zealand tour, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was looking for a new head coach of the national side after it decided against extending the tenure of Aqib Javed, who was made the interim coach last year.

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has emerged as the strongest candidate to become the new head coach of Pakistan cricket, sources said.

Additionally, allrounder Salman Agha and Shadab Khan are being considered for the captaincy role of the Pakistan cricket team.

According to reports, the Pakistan squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour will include new talent as the PCB has decided to rest senior players including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi after their dismal outing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier, reports said Mohammad Rizwan will also be given a rest from the New Zealand tour where a new captain will lead the Pakistan cricket team.

Read more: Same faces will replace newcomers in Pakistan cricket team: Basit Ali

While Salman Agha remains an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team in white-ball and red-ball format, Shadab Khan has been distant from the side for some time now.

He last played a T20I for Pakistan in June 2024 and was not part of the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will run from March 16 to April 5, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20I series will commence with the first game in Christchurch on March 16, followed by the second match in Dunedin on March 18.

The third match will be played in Auckland on March 21, while the fourth and fifth games are scheduled on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the teams will travel to Napier for the first ODI, scheduled for March 29.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.