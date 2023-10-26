Shadab Khan says Pakistan team doesn’t see social media

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan revealed that he and Pakistan team players are not using social media during World Cup 2023, ARY News reported.

A press conference was held in India, in which Shadab Khan acknowledged that the team failed to perform in all three areas, adding that Pakistan has to get out of such a position to advance in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Shadab Khan expressed optimism during a presser in India and stated that the criticism of his performance is on point, as the good bowling lineup is important to advance in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The vice-captain stated, “Our bowling line did not perform well, we hope to perform well in our bowling department in the next matches, injuries and illness cannot be considered as the reason for the defeat, the team did not play well and this is the reality.”

Shadab said that the team has to perform in all three departments as we are not in a position to lose a single game.

While answering a question, Shadab stated that the players are not using social media, and the team should keep distance from it.