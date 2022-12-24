Shadab Khan talks about marriage plan after Haris Rauf’s wedding

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf got married to Muzna Masood Malik in a close-knit affair in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon in the presence of his close ones, friends and teammates.

The players shared pictures of the event and they went viral. Several of his fellow cricketers took to the social media application Twitter to wish him the best of luck in his married life.

Welcome to the club bro 😝😝Congratulations on starting your new innings @HarisRauf14 ❤️ Allah Pak ap dono ko hamesha khush or abad rakhy ameen 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/igktprHlSX — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 24, 2022

Hanji shady time agaya hai ab is ne hum sab pe pressure dal dia hai 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2eLjmntRor — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) December 24, 2022

Congratulations Harry Bhai! I wish you both all the happiness your hearts could ever dream of!#harrykishadi pic.twitter.com/mk1ZdZPBPU — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) December 24, 2022

His teammate Shadab Khan was over the moon over the pacer getting married. He wished him the best for the second innings of his life.

Very happy for @HarisRauf14 and Munza bhabi. Hamesha hastay muskaratay rahe. Harry shukrane ke nafal parh lena ho gayi tumhari shadi pic.twitter.com/f9r0JOVKGx — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2022

In a separate tweet, the all-rounder said maybe it’s time for him to get married.

Itna glow itni khushi @HarisRauf14. Lagta hai mera time be ab aanay wala hai. pic.twitter.com/c9v41J8pnz — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2022

Mainly a T20I player, the all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 143 international fixtures across all three formats. He has taken 182 wickets.

He has scored 194 runs with eight half-centuries to his name.

