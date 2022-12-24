Saturday, December 24, 2022
Shadab Khan talks about marriage plan after Haris Rauf's wedding

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf got married to Muzna Masood Malik in a close-knit affair in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon in the presence of his close ones, friends and teammates.

The players shared pictures of the event and they went viral. Several of his fellow cricketers took to the social media application Twitter to wish him the best of luck in his married life.

His teammate Shadab Khan was over the moon over the pacer getting married. He wished him the best for the second innings of his life.

In a separate tweet, the all-rounder said maybe it’s time for him to get married.

Mainly a T20I player, the all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 143 international fixtures across all three formats. He has taken 182 wickets.

He has scored 194 runs with eight half-centuries to his name.

