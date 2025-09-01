It's a girl: Shadab Khan, wife welcome their first child

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan and his wife Malaika have welcomed their first child together, he announced, with the first glimpse of his baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan and his wife Malaika, daughter of veteran cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, who have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the 26-year-old girl-dad confirmed in a social media post.

“Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed us with our first child, a beautiful daughter,” Khan wrote in the caption of a two-picture carousel post, shared across his social handles. Further expressing his gratitude, the former vice-captain added, “Grateful beyond words for this blessing,” and requested, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this new journey.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800) The cricketer did not share many details regarding the name and birth date of his newborn daughter. Thousands of his fans and the cricket fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family.