You’re a champ: Shae Gill remembers ‘little Anushae’

Emerging music star, Shae Gill remembered the little champ Anushae in her latest Instagram post, but who is she?

For the unversed, the real name of the ‘Pasoori’ hitmaker is Anushae Babar Gill, but she is mostly known by her stage name Shae Gill.

The singer recently shared a childhood picture of her on social media along with an inspiring note written to her younger self. “Little Anushae. Little but strong Anushae,” she titled the picture on the photo and video sharing application.

Gill further noted, “It’s 4.30 am and i’m thinking of how we don’t give ourselves enough credit for the strength, patience and courage we show through all the hard times in life. It’s important to sit with yourself, to acknowledge and appreciate yourself. You’re a champ, always have been.”

The Instagram post was liked by thousands of her followers on the social site.

It is pertinent to mention that the young singer rose to fame last year with her chartbuster track ‘Pasoori’, co-sung with Ali Sethi in ‘Coke Studio’ season 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gill last collaborated with the A-list singer Asim Azhar for the recently-released single ‘Bulleya’.