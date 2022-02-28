‘Friend’s room to Coke Studio’: Shae Gill shares her journey

‘Pasoori’ fame Shae Gill shared deets on her journey to musical breakthrough with ‘Coke Studio’.

‘Pasoori’ is undoubtedly one of the most famed songs to come out in season 14 of ‘Coke Studio’, taking social media by storm. The catchy bohemian number by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has garnered over 19 million views and is still trending on YouTube, 20 days after the release.

The young artist Shae Gill who got breakthrough with ‘Pasoori’ sat down for a fun segment with Spotify, “I am a 23-year-old artist from Lahore,” she introduced herself in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

The artist described her debut song experience as “a whole lot of fun”.

Upon being asked about the beginning of her musical journey, Gill mentioned it to had started from a ‘best friend’s room in the hostel’ she lived, and “we just started making videos then and that’s how Shae Gill started.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H A E (@shaegilll)

Moreover, Gill confirmed to be influenced by people who ‘live life passionately’, while also wishing to collaborate with talented rapping duo of country, ‘Young Stunners’ and Indian legendary singer ‘A.R. Rahman’, in near future.

Spilling the beans on her plans for the year, the musician said: “I want to start writing and I want to start learning classical music”

It is pertinent to mention, Gill has been dubbed as ‘Dua Lipa of Pakistan’ by many fans as quoted by her co-singer, Sethi.

Comments