Shafaat Ali Receives Months-Old Traffic Challan

KARACHI: Anchor and comedian Shafaat Ali received a traffic challan today that was originally issued on October 27, 2025—nearly four months after the violation occurred—ARY News reported.

The significant delay is being attributed to Pakistan Post, which recently signed an agreement with the Sindh Traffic Police to deliver e-challans directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

According to sources, the issuance of e-challans began on October 27, 2025; however, systemic delays mean celebrities and ordinary citizens alike are only just receiving notifications for infractions committed nearly a quarter ago.

A major concern for those receiving these late notices is the potential for increased fines, as the deadline for payment may have already passed.

Shafaat Ali is not the only person affected; scores of other citizens have reported similar delays in the delivery of their fines.

Earlier, Karachi Traffic Police have informed that they have established 11 facilitation centres in different districts of Karachi for redressal of complaints regarding the E-challan system recently launched in the city.

If citizens have any complaints regarding the E-challan system, they can contact these facilitation centres.

Besides that, people can also get any information regarding the E-ticketing system or E-challan system from these centres.

These facilitation centres in different districts of the metropolis cover large areas.

The Karachi Traffic Police have established 11 facilitation centers in the city, which include one at SP East Traffic office near Munawar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Similarly, another center has also been established at the SP West Traffic Office on Hub River Road.

Other centres are located at:

SP Central Traffic Office near Nazimabad driving license branch.

SP Malir Traffic Office near Quaidabad Chowk.

Police Facilitation Center, Korangi Road near McDonald’s Karachi.

Traffic Section Secretariat, Aiwan-e-Sadar Road.

Traffic Section Sadar, main Shahra-e-Faisal.

Traffic Section Preedy, Preedy Police Station.

Traffic Section Ferozabad, Nursery main Shahra-e-Faisal.

Traffic Section Shahra-e-Faisal, Drig Road.

Traffic Section Korangi, Brookes Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial area.

Citizens can visit these centres from Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.