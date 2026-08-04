Shafique, Babar lead strong Pakistan reply against West Indies

Abdullah Shafique struck his sixth Test century and Babar Azam closed in on a hundred as Pakistan reached 266-2 in reply to West Indies’ 344 on day two of the second Test in Trinidad on Monday.

Just days after flying into the Caribbean as an emergency replacement, Shafique ended the day unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls with 10 fours and two sixes decorating his authoritative innings at Queen’s Park Oval.

Babar, the only visitor to emerge with any credit from a disastrous second innings of the first Test when he finished unbeaten on 58, was again unbowed on 86.

His calm, classy innings has so far occupied 126 deliveries, embellished by 10 fours and one six.

Putting aside those batting woes of a 90-run loss at the Brian Lara Stadium a few miles away, captain Babar and the recalled Shafique made the most of ideal batting conditions and pleasant weather, gathering runs in style in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 168.

Recalled after Shan Masood’s finger injury, Shafique looked at ease in the unfamiliar position of number three when he replaced Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed by Shamar Joseph.

It was his first opportunity since losing his place after the South Africa series at home last October.

He put on 64 attractive runs with Azan Awais, the opener flaying 10 fours in a 71-ball 55 before being adjudged lbw on television review to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Babar got into stride almost immediately and with the West Indies hampered by the unavailability of first Test match-winner Justin Greaves with a leg injury and captain Roston Chase ineffective with his off-spinners because of a lacerated finger, the tourists’ task was made that bit easier.

Shafique grabs opportunity

Yet nothing could take away from the excellence of their strokeplay and the manner in which they dominated an attack that had them on their knees six days earlier when they crashed to 71 for nine, eventually being dismissed for 120 in the last innings of the first Test.

“Their partnership has been quite remarkable and that’s just the thing we have been missing in the last two-three Test matches,” said delighted batting coach and former Pakistan international batsman Asad Shafique.

“Abdullah has been scoring heavily in domestic competition and he has taken this opportunity with both hands. For me, the hallmark of his innings was the way he put away the bad deliveries and respected the good ones.”

Babar, who continues to face severe criticism for what is seen as a rather passive style of leadership, was in his element with bat in hand though, playing a vital guiding role in ensuring that Shafique stayed focused.

When Shafique reached his century shortly before stumps, pulling a short ball to the midwicket boundary, Babar celebrated warmly with the 26-year-old.

Earlier, West Indies extended their first innings by 109 runs in the elongated morning session but that effort was put into context by the ease with the Pakistani top-order gathered runs in reply.

All-rounder Greaves and overnight partner Chase pushed their sixth-wicket stand to 96 before the summoning of the second new ball, unexpectedly in the hands of spinner Ali Usman, brought the breakthrough when Greaves, on 73, sliced an ambitious heave to point.

Fast-medium bowler Ubaid Shah then bowled Chase for 70 and despite more typically stubborn resistance from Kemar Roach, Sajid Khan claimed the last three wickets, the off-spinner finishing with the best figures of four for 85.