Omicron threat: Shafqat Mahmood summons meeting to make decision regarding schools

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has summoned a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Thursday to review the prevalent COVID situation in the country with respect to educational institutions, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued in this regard by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the meeting will be held tomorrow (Thursday) under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. The meeting would be attended by all education ministers.

“The 34th meeting of the Provincial Education Minister’s Conference (IPEMC) is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday, chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, to deliberate on a number of issues,” read the notification.

Read More: PUNJAB NOTIFIES MONTH-LONG VACATIONS IN SCHOOLS

The meeting will discuss the following agendas:

Review of the prevalent COVID situation in the country with respect to educational institutes.

Interprovincial consultation for timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022

Interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks

Any other agenda with the permission of the chair.

The meeting will be held through video conference.

Comments