Shagufta Ejaz is celebrating a proud family milestone as her daughter, Anya Ali Hamza, graduated from Cardiff University.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the veteran Pakistani actress shared heartwarming glimpses from Anya’s graduation ceremony, expressing her pride in an emotional caption.

“My baby girl! Mama is forever so proud of you.”

The carousel of videos captured Anya in her graduation gown as she marked the academic achievement with family by her side.

Shagufta Ejaz, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated television actresses, has four daughters – Haya, Anya, Nabiha, and Emaan. The actress has often shared special moments from their lives with her followers on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagufta Ejaz (@shaguftaejazofficial)

Anya is married to Ali Hamza, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Yahya. The name holds deep emotional significance for the family, as the child was named in memory of Shagufta Ejaz’s late husband, Yahya Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, the legendary star’s third daughter, Nabiha, has also stepped into the entertainment industry and earned appreciation for her debut performance in the drama Bas Tera Saath Ho.

Shagufta Ejaz herself continues to win acclaim for her powerful performance in the same drama, with viewers praising her portrayal and screen presence.