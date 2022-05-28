Shagufta Ejaz shares her thoughts on Azadi March

Veteran actor of Pakistan, Shagufta Ejaz shared her thoughts against the violence on PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

The senior actor of Pakistan’s drama industry, Shagufta Ejaz took to her Instagram handle earlier this week to record her reaction to the violence which took place in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led long march at D-Chowk.

In a video shared on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’ actor condemned the acts of violence and torture on women, children, and elderly people.

She noted that we are living in an independent state, and not an occupied one like Kashmir or Palestine, however, the scenes at D-Chowk depicted a similar state of affairs like those.

Furthermore, she said that people are exercising their basic right which is held by every nation, a right to elect a leader as per choice, through fair and transparent elections.

Concluding the video, Ejaz demanded the same right for the people of the country and noted that no one should be allowed to breach it.

Earlier, musician Rohail Hyatt had also condemned tear gas shelling on protesters, women, and children who gathered at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Rohail Hyatt, in his tweet, said it is criminal behavior.

For the uninitiated, a huge number of PTI supporters and workers had reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Wednesday, ahead of party chief Imran Khan’s arrival as a part of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’. Due to heavy tear gas shelling by police officials on the crowd, several women protestors including PTI leaders Aliya Hamza Malik, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Nausheen Hamid, and Ghazala Saifee fell unconscious after inhaling the gas.

