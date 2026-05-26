Shagufta Ejaz’s daughter Nabiha has made an impressive acting debut in ARY Digital’s ongoing drama Bas Tera Saath Ho.

The 20-year-old appeared in Episode 7 of the drama, where she portrayed the younger version of her mother’s character in a flashback sequence.

Fans quickly noticed the newcomer’s graceful expressions and ease in front of the camera, with many social media users calling her a promising new talent in the entertainment industry.

In the drama, Shagufta Ejaz plays the role of Anas’ phupo, while Nabiha steps into the story by portraying her younger self during emotional flashback scene.

Before the episode aired, Shagufta Ejaz had already shared her excitement about her daughter’s television debut in one of her vlogs.

“Today, I have exciting news for you regarding my daughter Nabiha, who is making her TV debut. She is playing my younger version in a flashback scene of my upcoming drama. Today was my wrap, but the moment she shared the location details with me, I couldn’t control myself and decided to visit her on set. I’m thinking of surprising her with sweets so she can distribute them on set for her first scene. I will also ask the director how well she is performing,” she shared in her vlog in April.

Bas Tera Saath Ho stars Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed in lead roles and has already been generating buzz among viewers. Farhan Saeed’s character Anas has especially drawn attention online, with fans comparing his vulnerable role to the iconic Hala from Mere Humsafar.